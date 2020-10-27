Pending land acquisition works turns hurdle for Tirupati-Naidu Peta highway

Tirupati: Pending land acquisition works have turned into hurdles to lay a new four-lane state highway between Tirupati and NaiduPeta. For the last two years, LA works were pending due to technical reasons. AP state government took a decision to lay a four-lane highway a 57 km stretch which is connecting the Bengaluru and Chennai National highway. Presently in the region there was a lot of industrial growth for the last five years in the eastern part of the Chittoor District and IIT Tirupati was also established near Srikalahasti. In view of that after state bifurcation, AP government took up this four-line highway project at cost of Rs 14,00 crores. Following this process, the government had released Rs 133 crores to acquire 1325 acres along the highway to expand the road.

Already Bengaluru-Chittoor highway formation was over and vehicle traffic was also allowed on the highway from both sides. The Chittoor District Collector three years ago proposed the four-lane highway from Tirupati via Renigunta, Srikalahasti up to Naidupeta in the vicinity of Nellore and Chittoor.

Within the Chittoor District officials two years ago started the LA process to acquire required land from farmers in Renigunta, Yerpedu, Tirupati rural, Srikalahasti and Thottambedu. After that land value was enhanced in the open market along the highway marked villages. Due to this many land sales, transactions and property transfers occurred.

By this development names have been changed in registrations department records, but latest lands entitled person names were not added in Tirupati Revenue Sub Divisional office records. Due to this technical problem, officials concerned were in dilemma to whom to pay the compensation. Following this situation, laying of new highway work was delayed for the last two years.

But Chittoor-to C Mallavaram stretch road forming works which were started one year ago, were going on at a brisk pace. Whereas earlier planned Tirupati-Naidupeta connectivity highway road formation was not commenced so far. In this regard officials concerned are saying that shortly they will sort-out the issue and clear the main hurdle for laying four line highways.