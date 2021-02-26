People revolt if anarchic rule continues in state: Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu warned the ruling party that people will revolt if the government continues its undemocratic and anarchic rule.

"The youth will not tolerate such governance and fight against it. If everyone revolts, the ruling party can be packed up," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the YSRCP government on the second day of his three-day tour in his constituency on Friday, he said that Kuppam people were peace lovers who never like 'Raja Reddy constitution' but they only want Ambedkar constitution.

The ruling party leaders have spent huge money they earned through the smuggling of red sanders and sand to win the Panchayat elections making the democratic process a mockery, he pointed out.

"What is the use of getting one or two thousand rupees distributed by them? After I come to power next time, I will show you the way to earn hundred times more than that," he remarked.

Reiterating that the workers can choose their young leaders, Naidu said that with age and experience people may become complacent due to which their body and mind will not cooperate. There comes the need to encourage youth leadership on which he will focus and infuse young blood into the leadership.

Saying that he will continue his fight against the rowdyism and undemocratic activities of the ruling party, Naidu questioned the people whether they will stand by him in this task or will go back fearing police cases.

"They propagated that I will be afraid of coming to Kuppam which is a sadistic attitude. I will never be afraid of anybody. If required, I will be here only with the people", he averred.

Naidu reminded the people that the Rs 100 crore Airstrip sanctioned by the TDP government was stopped by Jagan government and industries were going away from here.