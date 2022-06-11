Peruru residents pour out woes before CPM leaders

Tirupati: Residents of Peruru in Tirupati rural poured out their woes before CPM leaders, who went around the village as part of 'Intintiki CPM' programme on Friday. The left leaders went door-to-door in the villager along with the local supporters and leaders to get a feedback on problems in village including not linking the village with highway, burial ground problem, lack of proper road connectivity, no streetlights and frequent interruption in power supply. Speaking on the occasion, Kandarapu Murali said the people of state were vexed with anti-people policies of both state and Centre. He also slammed skyrocketing prices of essential goods and fuel prices burdening the common people.

He also said the people of Peruru village were reluctant at paying user charges collected on garbage from door-to-door. Murali said 'Intintiki CPM' will continue till July 11 followed with Chalo Collectorate programme.

CPM leaders Madhav, Balasubramanyam, Munikrishna and villagers were present.