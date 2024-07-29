  • Menu
PhD awarded to Eswaraiah

Dr R Eswaraiah
Dr R Eswaraiah

Highlights

Tirupati: Vikrama Simhapuri University has awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Commerce to Rolla Eswaraiah for his thesis on ‘Role of...

Tirupati: Vikrama Simhapuri University has awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Commerce to Rolla Eswaraiah for his thesis on ‘Role of commercial banks in the development of rural industries: A study of select units in SPSR Nellore district’. He worked under the supervision of Prof PR Siva Sankar of the department.

X