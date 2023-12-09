PIL filed in HC against TTD allocating funds for sanitation in Tirupati

TIRUPATI : BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The PIL challenges the recent decision of the TTD Trust Board to allocate funds for the sanitation needs of Tirupati, a move that has sparked controversy and drawn sharp criticism from the BJP.

The TTD Trust Board, responsible for the administration of the renowned Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple, recently approved the allocation of Rs 100 crore per year for the sanitation and cleanliness of Tirupati town. The funds are intended to address the growing sanitation challenges in the city, attributed to the daily influx of over 1 lakh pilgrims and other visitors.

According to the BJP leaders, the decision to allocate TTD funds for sanitation purposes has raised concerns about the appropriate use of funds collected from devotees.

Reddy argued in the PIL that the devotees contribute substantial offerings, including cash, gold, ornaments, land and houses to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, and the TTD is obligated to utilise these funds carefully for religious activities.

He further highlighted the significant financial resources of the temple, with an annual income of approximately Rs 1,200 crore from Dharma Hundi collections and substantial reserves, emphasising the responsibility of the TTD to respect the sentiments and devotion of the Hindu religious devotees.

The crux of the PIL challenges the TTD Trust board’s decision to allocate funds for sanitation works in Tirupati. Reddy contends that the TTD’s actions violate Article 25 & 26 of the Constitution of India and the guidelines established under Section-111 of the Act, which governs the management of TTD funds.

He specifically pointed out that the Tirupati Municipal Corporation is running with a surplus budget, as indicated in the 2023-24 Budget, making the allocation of TTD funds for sanitation unnecessary and unwarranted.

The BJP leader expressed concern that allowing the utilisation of TTD funds for non-religious purposes, such as sanitation, sets a precedent that may lead to further diversions from the intended purpose of religious activities. Reddy urged the court to intervene and stay all further proceedings related to the allocation of funds for sanitation in Tirupati until the matter is resolved.

He mentioned that by the next date of the TTD Board meeting scheduled for December 16, there is a possibility that bids for the sanitation projects may be finalised and approved. Reddy argues that court intervention is necessary to prevent any irreversible actions until the legal issues surrounding the allocation of funds are clarified.