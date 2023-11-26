PM Modi to arrive in Tirupati today, to visit Tirumala tomorrow, security beefed up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tirupati on Sunday and Monday. As part of the schedule, he will reach Tirupati Airport on Sunday evening. From there they will go to Tirumala and stay there in the night. The Prime Minister will visit Srivenkateswara Swamy on Monday After reaching Tirupati, from there they will leave for Hyderabad.

In this background, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 5 pm on Sunday and reach Renigunta Airport. Chief Minister Jagan will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi there. After that, the CM will leave from there and return to his residence in Tadepalli.

Meanwhile, officials are making strict arrangements in the wake of the visits of Prime Minister Modi and CM Jagan and setting up strong security along the road leading from the airport to Tirumala Hill. The security personnel have been deployed at important checkpoints along the route. CCTV cameras have been installed, and vehicular movement will be closely monitored.