Police conduct special drive

Nellore: As part of the initiative to prevent anti-social activities in Nellore city, police have conducted special drive on various issues on Sunday. The special drive commenced from Saturday midnight and will continue till Monday afternoon.

Police have been divided into teams and conducted checkup at the entrance and exit of Chennai Calcutta National highway, crossroads, extension areas, isolated areas in the city.

Police have imposed a penalty of Rs 84,000 and registered 24 cases against vehicle riders for violating rules like triple driving, minor driving, drunk drive, over loading, cell phone driving etc.

SP Krishnakanth said that most of the accidents were taking place as people driving in inebriated condition and this type of mishaps are mostly happening on national highways. He said triple driving is another reason for accidents as the driver will lose balance.

The SP has urged people to strictly follow traffic rules while driving vehicles to protect their lives from road accidents.