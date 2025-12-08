Police lead by example in new safety drive

TIRUPATI: Wearinga helmet is often seen as a simple habit, but in Tirupati district it is now being pushed forward as a lifesaving responsibility. With road accidents claiming the lives of young riders at an alarming rate, the importance of helmet usage has once again come into sharp focus.

Believing that change must begin with those who guide society, Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu has launched a fresh and determined campaign to promote road safety by ensuring that police personnel themselves follow helmet rules without exception.

Concerned by the growing number of tragic incidents, the SP decided that preventive action is the only way to protect the future.

He issued firm orders that every police officer in the district must wear a helmet when riding a two-wheeler, whether on duty or off duty. He emphasised that when the police lead by example, the public feels motivated to follow, strengthening trust and awareness among citizens.

According to him, society changes only when individuals change, and the police force must be the first to take that step.Acting promptly on these instructions, the Renigunta police took the initiative to implement the new rule. At the Gajulamandyam Police Station, Renigunta SDPO Srinivasa Rao, CI Manjunath, and station staff launched a road safety awareness programme in which 36 helmets were distributed to police personnel. Officers were reminded that helmets are now mandatory during every duty movement, reinforcing the seriousness of the SP’s directive. During the event, Renigunta police officials said that if police officers strictly follow safety rules, the public will naturally be encouraged to do the same.

They underlined that wearing a helmet is not just a regulation but a critical protective measure that can save lives.

In a strong appeal to the public, Tirupati district police urged every citizen to follow traffic rules without fail and make helmet-wearing a daily habit. They warned that a moment of carelessness on the road can lead to irreversible loss and reminded everyone that protecting one’s life is both an individual responsibility and a duty toward their family.