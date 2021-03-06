Polls to be held for 27 wards in Tirupati: Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner P S Girisha stated that civic body officials made all the required arrangements for counting of civic body votes scheduled to be held on March 10.

The Commissioner on Friday inspected strong rooms where the ballot and other election related material were kept in police custody at SV Arts College.

Speaking on the occasion, he claimed that the administration has deployed heavy police force at strong rooms in view of safety of election material. He added the counting officials made an iron mesh net to prevent mobs at counting centres.

The Commissioner said out of 50 divisions, the polls would be conducted for 27 wards and remaining 22 wards were declared unanimous. SEC has stopped the election process in 7th division.

He said the polling material would be distributed to POS and APOs one day before elections and booth level officers (BLOs) would distribute voter slips for voters at concerned wards directly.

They will also give voters slip at the doorstep of voters and the voters can also view their EPIC card details through Mana Tirupati APP or online web portal, the Commissioner informed.

Executive engineer B Chandrashekar, DEs Devika, surveyors Devanand and Prasad took part in the inspection.