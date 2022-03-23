Power consumption likely to go up in April: SPDCL CMD

Tirupati: AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) H Harinatha Rao said the power consumption may touch 100 million units per day in coming April in Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts and added all the required steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the region.

Addressing media at SPDCL office here on Tuesday, he informed that the maximum load by April 15 of this year would be 5,300 Mega Watts(MW) with the maximum usage of 100 million units per day as it was recorded 5,022 MW was consumed on March 11, 2021 whereas 5,147 MW was consumed on Apirl 4, 2021.

Explaining about developments for providing uninterrupted supply, he said 154 power transformers were set up with Rs 123 crore and 41,647 distribution transformers were set up with Rs 20 crore in 2021-22 and also added that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 8,126 crore under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme(RDSS) for many development works of which Rs 5,084.37 crore works has been started in first phase. The works includes smart metering, reducing losses to the organisation, upgrading of supply system.

Giving details about providing quality service to consumers, he said they have received 392 complaints in five districts through '101 dial your SE' programme of which 341 were solved and continued that the sub-station meetings also initiated monthly once where the farmers under particular sub-station will bring their power related problems to the officials.

He said the meetings for the benefit of High Tension(HT) users also conducted to solve their problems apart from Customer Care Centre (CCC) services which received 2,86,396 complaints from April 1, 2020 to March 16, 2022 of which 2,86,192 were solved.

The CMD informed that the electrification of Jagananna Colonies will be taken up soon with a budget of Rs 489. 70 crore in five districts.