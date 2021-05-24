Prevent entry of leopards into human habitations: CPM

Tirupati: Panicked residents of Pragathi Nagar near Kapiltheertham staged a protest demanding to take proper action to prevent the leopards' prowling into their area.

The residents complained that the leopards since few days straying into the residential areas on the Tirumala forest fringe. Two leopards growling and roaring found moving near the locality straying in their locality on Sunday morning leading to panic among the residents resorting to the protest for safety.

Based on the complaint lodged by residents, the forest department officials reached the place and drove the wild cats into the forest by bursting crackers.

Paragathi Nagar residents insisted on the forest department to take necessary steps to prevent the entry of leopards into their habitations.

CPM leaders, who gave support to the protest, demanded the forest department officials to raise the height of retaining wall constructed long ago to prevent the entry of the wild animals into the human habitations on the forest fringe area and also to strengthen the barbed metal fencing.

CPM leader Kandarapu Murali and T Subramanyam, speaking on the occasion, said the wild animals often entering into this area due to low-height of retaining wall which the animals easily scaling and they demanded to raise the height of wall in view of the safety of residents and more so children.