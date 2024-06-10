Live
Prof Jayasankar honorary life member of Thailand Physics Association
Tirupati: Former Professor of Physics in SV University Dr Chalicheemalapalli Kulala Jayasankar got recognition by Thailand Physics Association.
He was admitted as an honorary life member of Thailand Physics Association which is under the umbrella of ASIAN Physics Association.
Thailand Physics Association organises the Siam Physics Congress (SPC) which is an annual international conference aimed to promote the quality and standard of Physics research and Physics education in Thailand.
This year it was held at Ayutthaya, Thailand (19th SIAM Physics Congress, SPC 2024) on the theme of ‘Physics Beyond Boundaries:Interdisciplinary Insights for A Changing Word’, from June 5 to June 7. Prof Jayasankar delivered an invited talk and also chaired the session.
He is the first Indian physicist admitted as an honorary life member based on his high quality research in Photonics, collaborating with international groups including Thailand research groups in the field of Glass Science and Technology for societal applications.