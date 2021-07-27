Provide wide publicity on TTD temples, officials told

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy has instructed the HoDs of TTD local temples to improve footfalls by coordinating with AP Tourism department and APSRTC and taking up wide publicity on the significance and heritage of all temples.

Reviewing the functioning of the local temples with officials at his chambers at TTD Administrative Building on Tuesday, the EO said both the TTD website and SVBC should popularise the glory of these ancient local temples to get more devotees visit the shrines.

Publicity shall be taken up by means of pictorial depiction about local temples that shall be displayed at all the major pilgrim amenities complexes including the Padmavati Nilayam, near Tiruchanur, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam and also at, APRTC bus stand, railway station etc. for the benefit of devotees.

He directed officials to plan specific packages after negotiations with the State Tourism department and APSRTC officials. The EO also said special sevas in each local temple shall be worked out to attract devotees and also to prepare a booklet on every temple and update them frequently.

The TTD EO also asked officials to chalk out plans to set up Kalyanakattas (tonsure centres) at the temples of Srinivasa Mangapuram and Appalayagunta.

He directed officials not to leave any of the agricultural land related to sub-temples and temples merged with TTD remain vacant and suggested to complete leasing activity of these lands from time to time besides encouraging the farmers (leasee) to grow organic crops to prepare Naivedyam and Prasadam of Tirumala temple with organic food products.

All the cows donated to the local temples shall be sent to the Gosamrakshanasala, he said adding that all the revenues of the local temples and expenses should be balanced and employees strength be decided in consultation with TTD Financial Adviser & Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO) based on the necessity.

EO further said all vacant places in the temples should be used for promoting greenery and utilise the existing buildings without going for new ones and directed officials to grade the temples on the basis of revenue and devotees footfall and complete all sanctioned development works as per schedule.

He also advised officials to install a granite idol in Vinayaka temple at Tirumala ghat road in the place of a cement idol and to grow flower plants around the premises as an added attraction to the visiting pilgrims.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, FA&CAO O Balaji, CE Nageswara Rao, Estate officer Mallikarjuna and others were present.