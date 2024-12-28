Live
- CAD moderates to 1.2% of GDP in Q2: RBI
- Sensex, Nifty edge higher in narrow-range trading
- India leads APAC IPO Street in 2024
- Boney Kapoor opens up about hair restoration journey
- India Inc owes Dr Singh a debt of gratitude: Industry
- ‘Think out of box’ was Singh’s mantra: Ex-RAW chief
- Hyderabad: 4 Arrested for smuggling duty-free liquor
- Hyderabad: Cops arrest 3 for a betting suicide of woman researcher
- UBI MSME outreach: Loans worth Rs 400 cr sanctioned
- OU recalls former PM’s ’96 visit on campus
Just In
PV Sindhu, husband seek Lord’s blessings at Tirumala
Highlights
Tirumala: Badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu along with her husband Venkata Datta Sai offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday. Sindhu and her husband participated in the hour long Abhisheka Seva early in the morning.
TTD officials received the badminton player and after darshan rendered vedasirvachanam to the couple in Ranganayakula mandapam.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi along with family offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venka-teswara at Tirumala on Friday during Abhisheka Seva. They were accorded a warm welcome by TTD officials at the entrance of the temple. After having darshan, the Governor was offered vedasirvachanam, prasadam, and photo at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
