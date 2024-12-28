PV Sindhu, husband seek Lord’s blessings at Tirumala

Tirumala: Badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu along with her husband Venkata Datta Sai offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday. Sindhu and her husband participated in the hour long Abhisheka Seva early in the morning.

TTD officials received the badminton player and after darshan rendered vedasirvachanam to the couple in Ranganayakula mandapam.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi along with family offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venka-teswara at Tirumala on Friday during Abhisheka Seva. They were accorded a warm welcome by TTD officials at the entrance of the temple. After having darshan, the Governor was offered vedasirvachanam, prasadam, and photo at Ranganayakula Mandapam.