RASS in Tirupati launches free physiotherapy unit

Tirupati: City-based NGO Rashtriya Seva Samithi on Saturday inaugurated a physiotherapy unit at its headquarters Seva Nilayam in AIR bypass road here for the sake of aged, disabled, poor and middle-class family members.

Speaking after open the unit, RASS president G Muniratnam said physiotherapy services would be provided for orthopaedic problems like muscle pains, knee problems, joint pains, neuro and spinal problems.

He said RASS set up the unit keeping in view scores of poor requiring various physiotherapy services but facing difficulties due to financial reasons to avail the services as it become costly in private hospitals while the few government hospitals mostly confined the service to inpatients.

He said noted Orthopaedist Dr G Jagadish, former director of TTD run BIRRD hospital responsible for its development and served thousands of disabled, had consented to oversee the maintenance of RASS free physiotherapy unit and also agreed to provide free consultancy services twice in a month in the unit. Those need his free consultation can get it by registering in advance over mobile phone number 9390560025.

RASS general secretary S Venkatratnam said qualified and experienced physiotherapists will extend the free service to the needy in the unit. RASS project director V Nagaraju, Dr Mohan and others were present.