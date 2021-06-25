Reliance withdraws Tirupati project

Tirupati: Reliance Industries, a leading corporate, went back on its decision to set up an electronic industry in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster(EMC) near Renigunta Airport, 25km from here.

Official sources said that the industry also surrendered the land allotted to it by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (APIIC) and applied to government for the refund of the amount paid towards land cost.

The estimated investment was Rs 15, 000 crore and the project was proposed to manufacture set top boxes, dongles and other electronic appliances using for internet purpose.

The Reliance company came forward this project here in previous TDP government which allotted 136 acres land near airport.

The YSRCP government has handed over 75 acres land and the remaining land is in the court disputes as 15 farmers filed petition against acquisition of their 50 acres.

Though the APIIC showed an alternative land at Padiredu forest area in Vadamalapeta mandal, the Reliance has not come forward to take up the offer due to various reasons and finally it has informed the government that they are going back on their decision of set up industry.

Meanwhile, TNSF district president Ravi Naidu in a statement that Reliance's withdrawal from setting up of industries in the state affects the employment opportunities to youth. He blamed the YSRCP government's 'hostile attitude' towards industries for the cancellation of project.