Religious fervour marks Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta

Vontimitta(YSR Kadapa district): The celestial wedding of Lord Kodandarama Swamy and Goddess Sita was held with great religious fervour under the moonlight at Kalyana Vedika in Vontimitta of YSR Kadapa district on Friday night.

As part of the ongoing Navahnika Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, popularly known as Andhra Ayodhya, the divine Kalyanotsavam was celebrated with grandeur and devotion, drawing thousands of devotees. Elaborate arrangements were made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure the event’s success.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, took part in the sacred event. In keeping with tradition, they offered Mutyala Talambralu and silk robes on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government to the divine couple. The Chief Minister and his wife witnessed the complete proceedings of the celestial wedding with reverence.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was welcomed at the temple by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, and other dignitaries. Priests greeted the Chief Minister with Poornakumbham in a traditional manner. He then had darshan of the Mula Murthies and was presented with Sesha Vastram. Vedic scholars offered blessings and Tirtha Prasadams on the occasion.

Before the wedding rituals began, the Utsava Murthies of Goddess Sita and Lord Rama were taken in a grand procession from Sri Kodanda Ramalayam to Kalyana Vedika. The highlight of this procession was the traditional Edurkolu ceremony, symbolising the divine meeting of the bride and groom. As part of this ritual, the idols of Swamy and Ammavaru were placed facing each other and garlands were exchanged in the Mala Parivarthanam ceremony, performed by Acharyas, much to the delight of devotees. After the Harati, the deities were seated on a specially decorated platform at the venue.

The Kalyana Vedika itself was a sight to behold. For the first time, Janur Art—arches made from coconut leaves—were used to enhance the traditional aesthetics of the divine wedding stage. The décor included special paddy grains, coconut pandals, mango leaves, raw mangoes and bananas. Over four tonnes of ornamental and exotic flowers, along with 60,000 cut flowers, were used to adorn the venue. Bangkok Orchids, Torch Ginger, Heliconias, Blue Orchids and Red Anthuriums added vibrant colours to the setting. The floral decorations were carried out under the supervision of TTD Horticulture Deputy Director Srinivasulu, with the efforts of 120 flower experts and 120 garden staff.

Adding to the grandeur, precious jewels were gifted to the divine couple by Sri Venkateswara Swamy from Tirumala. A golden crown and a Yagnopaveetham were presented to Sita Devi and Sri Ramachandra Murthy respectively. These offerings, sent by the Tirumala Srivari temple as part of a long-standing tradition during Brahmotsavams, were first worshipped and then presented with devotion to the deities of Sita Rama.