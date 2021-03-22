Remodelled Tirupati station yard to ease train operations

Tirupati: The remodelled Tirupati railway station yard will help in decongesting the train movements at the busy station with the pilgrims visiting the city to reach Tirumala and worship Lord Venkateswara. It also enhances the efficiency in train operations. This remodelled yard was commissioned a couple of days back.



Needless to say that the Tirupati railway station is one of the busiest railway station and famous pilgrim destination on Indian railways. Yet, the station is equipped with only five platforms though around 90 trains pass through it daily. The smaller platforms in terms of width and more number of passengers make the movements extremely difficult.

Though the demand for more trains was there for long, Railways could not introduce new trains due to the dearth of platforms among other reasons. Considering the importance, SCR has sanctioned yard remodelling works as part of the development of South side entry of the station in 2013-14 with a cost of Rs 77.29 crore.

As part of these works, yard remodelling works were taken up which will also enhance the safety in train operations. Accordingly, two stabling lines and one engine escape line were developed towards Renigunta end and one additional running line was added in the yard with a length of 640 meters to facilitate smooth management of trains within the station.

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said all the movements within the yard were interlocked by replacing hand operated motor points to enhance safety in train operations. Electronic interlocking has been commissioned with central route relay interlocking consisting of 213 routes. It will reduce the manual intervention in the train handling to bare minimum.