Remote chances for non-BJP, non-Congress alliances to form next govt at Centre

Tirupati: Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda opined that the chances of a non-BJP, non-Congress alliances forming a government at the Centre were remote. Gowda who was here along with his family on a two-day visit to Tirumala arrived at former TTD Board member O V Ramana's house in Tirupati after having darshan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala on Saturday morning.

Speaking to the media, the former Prime Minister opined that it is very difficult for other parties without the BJP and Congress to form a government in the Centre unless all the regional parties in all States unite and share a common platform.

The former Prime Minister said that the only way to see a con-Congress or non-BJP government at the Centre is the regional parties should come together with a common agenda to emerge as a strong political force at the national level.

Gowda was candid enough to say that though the BJP govern-ment was strong at the Centre while at the same breath he said it may not possible for the saffron party to come to power in the next election without the support of regional parties.

"In the present condition it is extremely difficult for a non-Congress or non-BJP alliance to form govern-ment at the Centre," he said and added that all regional parties should come together on a common platform with uniform agenda. After a two-day trip to Tirupati and Tirumala, the former Prime Minister left for Bengaluru on Saturday.