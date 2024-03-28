Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Reunion Island team explores investment scope at Sri City
A distinguished six-member delegation of senior government officials from Reunion Island, led by M Richard Boqui Queni, Secretary of the Bureau de CCI Reunion, recently visited Sri City.
Sri City : A distinguished six-member delegation of senior government officials from Reunion Island, led by M Richard Boqui Queni, Secretary of the Bureau de CCI Reunion, recently visited Sri City. During their visit, Senior Vice President (Marketing) at Sri City R Shivashankar provided an insightful briefing on the infrastructure and unique features of the mega industrial park. Expressing keen interest in encouraging business investments in India, Richard Boqui Queni lauded the multitude of benefits associated with conducting business in Sri City.
He highlighted the allure of the top-notch infrastructure and conducive business environment. The delegation was pleased to witness the presence of renowned brands across various industries within Sri City. They all firmly believed that Sri City would be an excellent fit for medium and small-scale investments, particularly in the food processing sector, originating from Reunion Island.
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannaredy commented that the delegation’s visit from Reunion Island holds the promise of facilitating significant business investments from there. Other members of the delegation included Johny Arnachellum, Bernard Robert and Bhavani Samarao. Rajaram Mohan Munuswamy, Director of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin in France, coordinated the visit.