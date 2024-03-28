Reunion Island team explores investment scope at Sri City

Sri City : A distinguished six-member delegation of senior government officials from Reunion Island, led by M Richard Boqui Queni, Secretary of the Bureau de CCI Reunion, recently visited Sri City. During their visit, Senior Vice President (Marketing) at Sri City R Shivashankar provided an insightful briefing on the infrastructure and unique features of the mega industrial park. Expressing keen interest in encouraging business investments in India, Richard Boqui Queni lauded the multitude of benefits associated with conducting business in Sri City.

He highlighted the allure of the top-notch infrastructure and conducive business environment. The delegation was pleased to witness the presence of renowned brands across various industries within Sri City. They all firmly believed that Sri City would be an excellent fit for medium and small-scale investments, particularly in the food processing sector, originating from Reunion Island.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannaredy commented that the delegation’s visit from Reunion Island holds the promise of facilitating significant business investments from there. Other members of the delegation included Johny Arnachellum, Bernard Robert and Bhavani Samarao. Rajaram Mohan Munuswamy, Director of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin in France, coordinated the visit.