Review Meeting On Sv Sarvasreyas Trust Held

Tirupati: A review meeting on the activities of Sri Venkateswara Sarvasreyas Trust was held by TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday.

The meeting was held in the Chambers of TTD EO along with Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar. Review laid focus on Sri Venkateswara Balamandir which functions under SV Sarvasreyas Trust especially during the Covid pandemic period.

The EO instructed the concerned officials to speed up the tender process to construct a separate Hostel building for SV Balamandir. He reviewed on the facilities being provided by TTD to the 443 inmates SV Balamandir and 169 students of SV Balamandir who are pursuing Higher Education outside and also the funds given to 11 specially abled students of Akshayakshetram-NGO meant for Physically Disabled and Mentally Challenged Children.

Later the EO directed the Devastanams Educational Officer(DEO) Sri Ramana Prasad, to verify whether the students who have pursued Higher Education are getting quality education in the institutions they have joined. The EO also instructed him to evaluate an action plan to benefit more students to pursue Higher Education.

JEO Medical and Education Smt Bhargavi, FACAO Balaji, CMO Dr Narmada, Additional FACAO Raviprasdudu were also present.