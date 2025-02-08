Rich tributes paid to Veturi Prabhakara Sastri

Tirupati: The 137th birth anniversary of Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Veturi Prabhakara Sastri was celebrated on Friday in a grand manner under the auspices of Sri Venkateswara Oriental College.

A literary conference on the theme of Sri Veturi’s contributions in bringing out Annamacharya Sankeertans was held on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Venkateswarlu said that Prabhakara Sastri worked to resolve the Sankeertans written by Annamayya on Tirumala Srivaru and spread the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy worldwide.

Among others, eminent literary figure Dr Rajasekhar and TTD Annamacharya Project Director Rajagopala Rao paid profound tributes to the contributions of Veturi and suggested that students should take advantage of such conferences and turn them into research topics.

TTD Annamacharya Project Directors Rajagopala Rao, Gouripeddi Shankara Bhagavatpadu and others garlanded the statue of Sri Prabhakara Shastri located opposite Sweta Bhavan in Tirupati on Friday morning and paid homage. Various scholars also paid floral tributes to the statue of Veturi

The programme was presided over by college principal Dr Seetharama Rao. Faculty and students participated.