Live
- Spl package sought for Anantapur dist
- Kanyaka Parameswari temple inaugurated
- We both know our roles and can coexist in Test team, says Carey on Inglis
- India's forex reserves rise for 2nd consecutive week, gold reserves up
- Milkipur bypoll: Counting begins for high-stakes battle between SP, BJP
- Delhi election showdown: AAP's fortress tested as BJP eyes historic comeback
- Valentine’s Day: Spread Love and Wellness with Almonds This Season
- Saiyami Kher: Surfing has always been on my bucket list
- I am sure Delhiites will stand with good as this is no ordinary election: CM Atishi
- Zeenat Aman shells out styling tips to glam up this Valentine’s Day
Just In
Rich tributes paid to Veturi Prabhakara Sastri
The 137th birth anniversary of Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Veturi Prabhakara Sastri was celebrated on Friday in a grand manner under the auspices of Sri Venkateswara Oriental College.
Tirupati: The 137th birth anniversary of Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Veturi Prabhakara Sastri was celebrated on Friday in a grand manner under the auspices of Sri Venkateswara Oriental College.
A literary conference on the theme of Sri Veturi’s contributions in bringing out Annamacharya Sankeertans was held on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Venkateswarlu said that Prabhakara Sastri worked to resolve the Sankeertans written by Annamayya on Tirumala Srivaru and spread the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy worldwide.
Among others, eminent literary figure Dr Rajasekhar and TTD Annamacharya Project Director Rajagopala Rao paid profound tributes to the contributions of Veturi and suggested that students should take advantage of such conferences and turn them into research topics.
TTD Annamacharya Project Directors Rajagopala Rao, Gouripeddi Shankara Bhagavatpadu and others garlanded the statue of Sri Prabhakara Shastri located opposite Sweta Bhavan in Tirupati on Friday morning and paid homage. Various scholars also paid floral tributes to the statue of Veturi
The programme was presided over by college principal Dr Seetharama Rao. Faculty and students participated.