Scuffle breaks out in dais during LoP Satheesan’s yatra

Kozhikode: The 'Puthuyuga Yatra', led by Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, continues to not only draw large crowds, but also has brought to the forefront the jostling in the state Congress unit for influence, shown by a scuffle breaking out on the dais on Wednesday at Kuttiady near here during the programme.

The Yatra is set to criss-cross the state and is deemed a launch pad for the election campaign to the upcoming Assembly polls to be held in April/May.

Yet, the reception accorded to the march at Kuttiady briefly shifted attention from the political messaging to familiar questions about on-stage discipline within the Congress.

The controversy erupted during the reception meeting when district party functionary Pramod Kakkatil, who was presiding, invited Satheesan to address the gathering.

Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, who was present on the dais and reportedly scheduled to speak earlier in the programme, objected to the sequence.

Visuals show a tense exchange as leaders crowded around the microphone, with Parambil intervening when the chair moved to proceed with the next segment.

He had been slated to speak before the Leader of the Opposition

However, the decision to call Satheesan first triggered disagreement.

When efforts were later made to invite Parambil to the microphone, he questioned the delay and initially declined to speak.

A brief bout of pushing and jostling followed as leaders attempted to manage the situation.

Amid the melee, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Mullappally Ramachandran, who was standing nearby on the crowded dais, reportedly lost his balance and fell, an image that quickly became emblematic of the chaotic moments that unfolded.

Satheesan proceeded with his address.

Parambil eventually delivered a short remark, choosing not to elaborate but pointedly stating that when counting 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kuttiady too should be included.

District Congress President K. Praveen Kumar later downplayed the episode, attributing the confusion to delays and an unexpectedly large turnout.

Nevertheless, videos of the incident went viral, providing fresh ammunition to critics.

The Congress in Kerala has often faced ridicule over overcrowded stages and leaders jostling for prominence.



