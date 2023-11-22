Roja files defamation suit against Bandaru, two others

Live
Tirupati: Minister for tourism and culture R K Roja filed a defamation case in Nagari magistrate court on Tuesday against TDP leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana, Nagari TDP incharge Gali Bhanuprakash and TV4 Rajendra Prasad for making derogatory comments on her.
She alleged that they resorted to character assassination with a criminal motive with an intention to send her out of politics. “It is detrimental to the interests of women empowerment. It is unfortunate that they made comments to assassinate her character though I am a minister, a famous actress and a family woman,” she said in her petition. The court accepted the petition and recorded her statement.
