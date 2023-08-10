Roja launches Naa Matti, Naa Desam campaign to protect soil fertility

Tirupati: The Central government’s campaign ‘Naa Matti – Naa Desam’ (Meri Maati Mera Desh) which was envisaged as a culminating event of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has been launched by the Minister for Tourism and Culture R K Roja at TC Agraharam of Vadamalapet mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav provided a great opportunity to remember the services of eminent personalities and freedom fighters who made valiant efforts in bringing independence to the country.

The spirit behind ‘Naa Matti – Naa Desam’ campaign was to protect the fertile soil for future generations. The campaign will be held in all Panchayats, mandals and constituencies in which youth should take part in a big way, the Minister said.

The youth should light the clay diyas, plant saplings and unfurl national flags. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme will be held in the state from August 13 to 15 and the national flags should fly on every house exhibiting the patriotic fervour.

Tourism department executive director Malli Reddy, regional director Ramana Prasad, DWMA PD Srinivasa Prasad, SETVEN CEO V Murali Krishna, MPP Vijayalakshmi and others took part in the programme.