Rs 1 cr donated to SV Annaprasadam Trust
Tirumala: Prasanna Kota of Virupa Power Projects Pvt Ltd, Kakinada, has donated Rs 1,00,01,116 towards SV Anna Prasadam Trust on Thursday. The donor along with his family members handed over the cheque for the same to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary at the latter’s Chambers in Tirumala.

