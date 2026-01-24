  1. Home
News

Rs 2.5-cr donated to TTD

  • Created On:  24 Jan 2026 9:30 AM IST
Tirumala: Hyderabad based PL Raju Constructions Limited on Friday donated Rs 2.50 crore to various trusts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The donations include Rs 75 lakh each to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust and Sri Venkateswara Vidyadana Trust, Rs 50 lakh to the BIRRD Trust, Rs.25 lakh each to the Sri Venkateswara Annadanam Trust, and Sri Venkateswara Go Samrakshana Trust.

On this occasion, the company’s representative Raja Gopala Raju handed over the donation DDs to the TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in the Srivari Temple. TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Temple Dy EO Lokanatham were also present.

Tags

TTD DonationsPL Raju ConstructionsTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsSri Venkateswara TrustsTemple Philanthropy
