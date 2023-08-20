School students take part in ‘Srivani’ programme in Sri City

Tirupati: Under the joint auspices of Sri City Foundation and Srivani (Sri City‘s Spiritual & Literary Forum), a spiritual and educational programme was held on Saturday in which the students of Irugulam and Madanapalem Government High Schools participated.

At Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple located at Aruru Nursery premises, they took part in the Govindanama recital programme. Later, some of the talented students entertained the gathering by performing wonderful dances to various spiritual and folk songs.

The students in small groups were taken for a field trip to the nearby nursery. They witnessed a myriad variety of plants and acquainted with different types of saplings and plants. There was a quiz programme on nature, greenery and plants, in which the students actively participated.

Sri City Foundation distributed good quality notebooks and pens to all the students and ‘Made @ Sri City’ Cadbury chocolates and snacks gifted by Mondelez unit. Horticulture head Madhureddy, Sri City Foundation Senior Manager Surendra Kumar, PROs Ravi D and Paleti Balaji and consultant PBS Sastry coordinated the students’ programme.