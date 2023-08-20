Live
- Why Misery?
- Six Kid-Friendly Places in USA that Inspire Young Minds
- Sleep Wellness: The Science of Restful Nights and Energized Days
- Social Consciousness: Evil, Too, Is a Manifestation of God
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 20August, 2023
- India, Kazakhstan have felt a natural affinity and bond with each other
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 20 August, 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly kills wife in West Godavari district
- Hans lensman Shyam Kumar bags State 1st prize
- Jangaon and Station Ghanpur segments: Tough times for sitting MLAs
Just In
School students take part in ‘Srivani’ programme in Sri City
Tirupati: Under the joint auspices of Sri City Foundation and Srivani (Sri City‘s Spiritual & Literary Forum), a spiritual and educational programme...
Tirupati: Under the joint auspices of Sri City Foundation and Srivani (Sri City‘s Spiritual & Literary Forum), a spiritual and educational programme was held on Saturday in which the students of Irugulam and Madanapalem Government High Schools participated.
At Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple located at Aruru Nursery premises, they took part in the Govindanama recital programme. Later, some of the talented students entertained the gathering by performing wonderful dances to various spiritual and folk songs.
The students in small groups were taken for a field trip to the nearby nursery. They witnessed a myriad variety of plants and acquainted with different types of saplings and plants. There was a quiz programme on nature, greenery and plants, in which the students actively participated.
Sri City Foundation distributed good quality notebooks and pens to all the students and ‘Made @ Sri City’ Cadbury chocolates and snacks gifted by Mondelez unit. Horticulture head Madhureddy, Sri City Foundation Senior Manager Surendra Kumar, PROs Ravi D and Paleti Balaji and consultant PBS Sastry coordinated the students’ programme.