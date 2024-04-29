Second phase of polling staff randomisation process completed

Tirupati: The second phase of polling staff randomisation process was completed on the Election Commission of India’s prescribed website on Saturday. District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said the process was held in the presence of ECI general observer Ujwal Kumar Ghosh and K Jyothi in which representatives of recognised political parties also took part.

Now, polling staff must attend training programme at their respective constituency training centres on May 2. The ECI has developed a software for randomisation process through which the exercise was held transparently with the login credentials of the DEO. A total of 15,936 staff including 2,094 presiding officers, an equal number of assistant presiding officers and 8,376 other polling personnel including reserve staff were drafted for the election duties in the

district. The DEO said that each polling party comprises six personnel including one presiding officer and five other staff. The randomisation process was held for all seven Assembly constituencies and Puttur and Vadamalapet mandals of Nagari constituency. The micro observers randomisation was also completed through the website. Pravin Kumar said that the political parties' representatives have expressed satisfaction with the process.

DRO Penchala Kishore, manpower management officer Chandrasekhar Naidu, IT nodal officer Venkateswara Rao and other officials were present during the process.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Parliamentary constituency election expenditure observer Pradeep Kumar visited MCMC control room at the Collectorate and expressed satisfaction. He spoke to the staff there and examined various records relating to the pre-certification of political advertisements. Assistant expenditure observer KSS Prasad, Divisional PRO Eswaramma and other staff were present.

Later during the day, the District Election Officer visited women, persons with disability (PWD) and general model polling stations in Gudur constituency. He also inspected the EVM intermediary strong room in Gudur ZP Boys High School. He said that a pink polling station has been set up in the constituency where women voters are more. All polling centres were equipped with basic infrastructure like ramps, wheelchairs, shade, drinking water, ORS etc.,

Voter information slips should be issued from April 30 by going door to door. Gudur municipal commissioner Venkateswarlu, DLDO Vani, Tahsildars and other officials were present.