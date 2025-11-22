Security stepped up for Tiruchanoor Panchami Theertham

Tirupati: Tirupati district police have rolled out comprehensive security measures for Panchami Theertham at Sri Padmavathi Temple in Tiruchanoor, a highlight of the ongoing Karthika Brahmotsavams expected to draw thousands of devotees.

Around 2,000 personnel have been deployed, supported by drone surveillance, CCTV cameras linked to the Command Control Room, and strengthened queue management. Vehicle restrictions will begin at midnight from Sindhu Junction, with designated parking zones and pedestrian routes enforced to prevent congestion.

District SP L Subba Rayudu urged devotees and residents to cooperate with traffic guidelines and park only in allotted areas. On Friday, Additional DGP (Law & Order) Madhusudhan Reddy, Anantapur Range DIG Shemushi Bajpai, and SP Subba Rayudu inspected Pushkarini and surrounding areas along with TTD Vigilance and Security officials. They reviewed crowd control, barricading, and entry-exit segregation, directing officials to tighten arrangements.

Special emphasis has been laid on devotee safety during the holy dip: lifeguards, SDRF teams, and vigilance personnel will be stationed at the temple tank. Ambulances, medical teams, and fire tenders will remain on standby. Lost-and-found counters and child help desks have also been set up. Authorities assured full coordination between police, TTD, and other departments to ensure a safe, smooth, and hassle-free Panchami Theertham for all pilgrims.

Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari (Law & Order), DSPs Venkat Narayana (SB), Prasad (Chandragiri) and Giridhar (TTD) participated in the inspection.