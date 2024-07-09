Live
Seer of Sri Subrahmanya Math worships Lord Balaji
Tirumala: His Holiness Sri Vidyaprasanna Theertharu Swamiji of Sri Subrahmanya Math, Kukke Subrahmanya, Dakshina Kannada offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Srivari temple at Tirumala on Monday morning. On his arrival in front of Srivari temple, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam and priests welcomed him with temple honours and led him to sanctum sanctorum.
Dy EO Lokanadham, Peishkar Srihari, Parpatheyadar Uma Maheswara Reddy and others were present.
