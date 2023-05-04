Seer pats TTD for promoting Hindu Dharma in Agency areas

Seethampeta: Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy said the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Agency and remote and backward areas is a great initiative taken by the TTD to prevent conversion of vulnerable sections of Hindus.

The seer took part in the Vigraha Pratista programme held as part of the Maha Samprokshanam at the newly-built Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Seethampeta in Manyam district on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the pontiff said, to avoid religious

conversions in the Agency and backward areas, the TTD has taken up the construction of Srivari temples at different places. “In Paderu, Araku and other tribal areas, nearly 40 temples were constructed. Darshan of the Lord at Seethampeta temple will commence on May 4 and the inauguration of the temple at Rampachodavaram next week will go a long way in safeguarding our faith,” he said. “Visakha Sarada Peetham will take the responsibility of conducting the annual Brahmotsavams at the Seethampeta temple,” the Swamiji said and complemented TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and local legislator Kalavati for the construction of temple in the remote agency area.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam said that following the instructions of the State government, the Srivari temple was built in a 4-acre sprawling area at Seethampeta. Those who could not visit Tirumala, shall have darshan of Sri Venkateswara in their area itself. A Kalyana Mandapam has also been constructed for the sake of devotees, he pointed out.