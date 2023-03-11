Set up heritage corridors at Vedic University: TTD EO

The Vedic education needs to be implemented as per the norms of National Education Policy-2020 from next academic year onwards at Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. Reviewing with the Vedic university officials on Friday, the EO said the entire premises of the university should be given an aesthetic look and directed the officials concerned to set up heritage corridors related to Vedas, Agamas, Jyothisha etc and related information need to be displayed in these respective corridors. Similarly, he also instructed to enhance greenery in the varsity premises.





The EO informed the concerned to ensure that the food in hostels be prepared as per Dittam. "The area should reverberate with divine chants of Vedic mantras round-the-clock and the Radio and Broadcasting department of TTD should make necessary arrangements for the same," he added. Keeping in view the better future and opportunities for Vedic students, besides their regular academics, they should be trained in modern languages also. The scanning of two lakh odd manuscripts needs to speed up, he instructed. JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi, Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Registrar Dr Radheshyam, EE Mallikarjuna Prasad and others were present.



