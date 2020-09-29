Shodasadina Sundarakanda Parayanam commences in Tirumala, 269 Shlokas recited on first day

The 16-day event, Shodasadina Sundarakanda Parayanam commenced on a religious note at Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala on Tuesday. A 16-member team of Sundarakanda Upasakas recited 269 Shlokas from first and second sargas of the Sundarakanda comprising 2821 Shlokas from 68 Sargas on first day.

Speaking to media, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said, the prime moto behind the 16-day Sundarakanda Deeksha Parayanam is to revive the lost health, wealth and prosperity of the entire humanity due to the ill effects of Covid 19 virus. He said, in the Shodasakshara Mantram, "Raghavo Vijayam Dadyanma Sitapatihi Prabhuhu" - each syllable has some Beejaksharas and the total tallies to 68 that is equivalent to 68 Sargas. The Upasakas will recite the Shlokas from different Sargas based on the number that implies to each syllable from the Maha Mantra every day.



"On first day, the syllable "Ra" from the mantra is indicated with two beejaksharas and hence the Upasakas recited 211 Shlokas from first Sarga and 58 Shlokas from second Sarga and completed a total of 269 Shlokas from first two Sargas today. Tomorrow the syllable "Gha" is indicated by four Beejaksharas and the Shlokas from four Sargas will be recited from chapter three to six taking the total number of Shlokas to 152 on day two", he maintained.



On the other hand, simultaneously another 16-member team of Upasakas performed Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana Anjaneya Japa Yagana and recited Shlokas at Veda Vignana Peetham in Dharmagiri.



CEO SVBC Suresh Kumar, Dy. EO (R1) Balaji, Health Officer Dr RR Reddy, Annamacharya Project Director Dakshinamurthy, Higher Vedic Studies Project Officer Dr A Vibhishana Sharma were also present.

