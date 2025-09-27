  • Menu
Simha Vahana Seva held

Tirumala: The Simha Vahana Seva was observed with a celestial grandeur in Tirumala on the third day as a part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on Friday.

The half human half animal ferocious carrier marched along the four mada streets encircling the shrine carrying the majestic Malayappa Swamy. The devotees were thrilled to see the glimpse of the processional deity on the Simha Vahanam.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal released four spiritual books during the auspicious Simha Vahana Seva. The books released include “The Quintessence of Rig Veda – An Introduction” by Sri Vasudeva Rao, “Srihari Bhakta Vijayam” by Dr Narsam Narasimha Charya, “Ananda Nilayam” by Dr SS Lee written in Kannada.

In the evening, the Lord was taken on procession on Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam in four Mada Streets at Tirumala.

Both the seers of Tirumala, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO Ak Singhal, Board Members, and officials were also present.

