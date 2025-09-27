Live
- Apna.co Launches AI-Powered ‘Apna Safety’ to Combat Job Scams During India’s Festive Hiring Surge
- Kalladka to receive prestigious award
- Union Minister attends final rites of Bhyrappa
- Community’s trust sustains Dharmasthala amid allegations: Dr Veerendra Heggade
- Shirapur model rainwater harvesting project to boost groundwater in Kalyana Karnataka
- O2 to Rajanivaasa : Raghav Nayak on experimenting with stories that speak
- Bride’s mother accuses YouTuber of fraud, raises safety concerns
- Brahmotsavam Celebrations Underway at Tirumala, Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva held
- Fake ‘Dr. Abdul Kalam Foundation’ marathon dupes participants
- No temple funds deposited in state treasury, clarifies Minister
Simha Vahana Seva held
Tirumala: The Simha Vahana Seva was observed with a celestial grandeur in Tirumala on the third day as a part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on...
Tirumala: The Simha Vahana Seva was observed with a celestial grandeur in Tirumala on the third day as a part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on Friday.
The half human half animal ferocious carrier marched along the four mada streets encircling the shrine carrying the majestic Malayappa Swamy. The devotees were thrilled to see the glimpse of the processional deity on the Simha Vahanam.
TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal released four spiritual books during the auspicious Simha Vahana Seva. The books released include “The Quintessence of Rig Veda – An Introduction” by Sri Vasudeva Rao, “Srihari Bhakta Vijayam” by Dr Narsam Narasimha Charya, “Ananda Nilayam” by Dr SS Lee written in Kannada.
In the evening, the Lord was taken on procession on Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam in four Mada Streets at Tirumala.
Both the seers of Tirumala, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO Ak Singhal, Board Members, and officials were also present.