Special lighting of Sivanamam in Srikalahasti soon

Srikalahasti : Srikalahasti Devasthanam Trust Board has decided to make special lighting resembling Sivanamam (Three horizontal lines), Nandi and a lion on the lines of Tirunamalu, Sankha and Chakra, which can be seen on Tirumala hills. It will be an attraction in the town that will be visible even from far away.

The newly appointed board in its first meeting on Wednesday also decided to develop parks with spiritual flavour at Bharadwaja Theertham. The meeting was chaired by its chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu and EO SV Nageswara Rao also took part.

A new siren will be purchased which once stood as an icon in the town. It was also decided to modernise the resting mandapa of the lord and the Goddess opposite the Leela press. Kumbhabhishekam will be performed at the Sahasra Lingeswara Swamy temple (Veyi Lingala kona). The road from Bikshala Gopuram to Sri Rama mandiram will be widened and a new cement road will be laid. Another resting mandapam of the Lord and the goddess at Yenugula Gunta will be reconstructed. Trust board members, special invitees and temple officials participated in the meeting.