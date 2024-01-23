Live
Just In
Speed up arrangements for Dharmic conference: JEO
TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi directed officials to expedite arrangements for the Sanatana Dharma conference to be held under the auspices of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad from February 3 to February 5.
Addressing a review meeting at Sri Padmavati Rest House here on Monday, the JEO instructed the HDPP officials to prepare invitations for pontiffs and Peethadhipatis and also a booklet on the Dharmic conference to be held at the Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala for three days. She asked officials to appoint liaison-cum-nodal officers for conducting the Dharmic sessions and providing Srivari darshan, transport and accommodation facilities for all religious
dignitaries.
VC of SV Vedic University Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, HDPP secretary Somayajulu, programme officer Rajagopal, Dasa sahitya project special officer PR Ananda Thirthacharyulu, Srinivasa Kalyanam project official Chandrasekhar Reddy, DyEO Govindarajan, GM(IT) Sandeep and others were present.