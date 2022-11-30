Speed up construction of houses: Collector K Venkataramana Reddy to officials

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the officials to speed up the construction of houses allocated to the beneficiaries in Tirupati Municipal Corporation.

At a review meeting on the housing scheme in the Corporation limits held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, he said that as the necessary material for the construction of houses was available and with the end of rainy season, the construction works should be speeded up.

It is suggested that stage conversions of at least 50 houses should be done in each layout out of the six layouts earmarked for the housing beneficiaries in the city. Though the material is sufficiently available as of now, RDOs and tahsildars should ensure the availability of at least 15,000 bricks daily in each layout. As land requirements will be there to distribute house site pattas in 90 days, details of land availability should be made ready.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the geo-tagging of the beneficiaries who received the house plots should be completed without any pendency and also if there are places in the already allotted plots which are not suitable for construction of houses, they should be changed and it should be explained to beneficiaries.

No house patta of any beneficiary should be cancelled and all eligible beneficiaries should get pattas within 90 days of submitting the applications. Officials should keep in mind that it is a prestigious programme of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and work in coordination to complete the programme in the stipulated time frame.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupama Anjali explained about the progress of construction of houses. She said that a total of 18,294 permits were given for construction of houses under the Municipal Corporation limits which include 7,512 permits in Chindepally layout, G Palem – 1,647, Kallur – 3,188, M Kothapalle – 5,027, Surappakasam - 343, TC Agraharam – 1,276. Contractors are carrying out construction under category-3. Out of total approved houses, 2,540 are yet to be started and rest are in various stages of progress.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudranarayana, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and Rama Rao, Housing PD Chandrasekhar Babu, municipal engineers, layout in-charges, contractors and officials were present.