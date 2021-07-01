Speed up cottages' repair works: TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the engineering officials to speed up the repair works of cottages in Tirumala and also the Alipiri footpath route for the benefit of visiting pilgrims.

In the senior officers meeting held here on virtual platform on Wednesday, the EO directed the Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao to come out with a detailed report on pending works with a special focus on the Alipiri footpath, the pedestrian path to Tirumala for early completion for reopening it for devotees.

TTD closed the Alipiri footpath to take up reconstruction works on June 1. He instructed the concerned to arrange electric meters to all cottages in Tirumala.

The EO also reviewed the status of development works in SVIMS, BIRRD and Children's Hospital.

Later, he reviewed on setting up a Centralised Procurement Cell in TTD for procuring medicines for all hospitals under its umbrella.

He asked the HoDs to educate their sub-staff on the significance of vaccination and ensure that everyone including regular and outsourcing employees get vaccinated.

He also reviewed with JEO Sada Bhargavi on pending DA cases and training to compassionate appointments and directed her to ensure that the employees get pension and other gratuity benefits on their day of retirement without any delay. The EO also directed her to deploy adequate manpower to Tirumala reception.