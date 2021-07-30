Speed up production of herbal products based on Panchagavya

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday directed the officials concerned to speed up the production of herbal products based on Panchagavya (cow derivatives) and also their sale in Tirumala and Tirupati at the earliest. Addressing a review meeting with officials of SV Goshala at Sri Padmavati Rest House here, the EO said products from Panchagavya like dhoopam, soaps, Agarbattis and detergents should be taken up for production as soon as possible. He said the Coimbatore-based Ashirwad Ayurveda Pharmacy India Pvt. Ltd would be involved in the production of Panchagaya products by TTD and added that Panchagavya could be used to make many medicinal products as well.

The EO also said the sale of a few Panchagavya products used in daily pujas in temples like dhoopachurnam, Agarbattis, Sambrani cups, Dhoop sticks, Dhoop cones and Vibhuti can be sold to devotees visiting Tirumala.

Similarly, other Panchagavya products like toothpowder, face pack, face powder, herbal shampoo and nasal drops should be made available for sale, he said adding that Panchagavya herbal floor cleaner should be used in TTD rest house, offices and other external areas. He also wanted cow dung bricks to be used in Homas and all the products be stored in DPW stores at Tirupati. The TTD EO said the Panchagavya products shall be first made available for sale in Tirumala and Tirupati and later in other places. TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, FA & CAO O Balaji, SV Goshala Director Dr Harnath Reddy and others were present.