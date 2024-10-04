Spiritual fever grips Tirumala & Tirupati

Tirumala: The twin pilgrim centres of Tirumala and Tirupati are caught in devotional fervour as they are ready to host the grand nine-day annual Brahmotsavam in Tirumala which is set to commence from October 4 onwards.

‘Brahmotsavams’, the nine-day spiritual annual event of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala is considered one of the most colourful festivals observed in the country with utmost pomp and gaiety witnessed by millions of Srivari devotees across the globe.

As the name itself denotes, this colourful fete is strongly believed to have introduced by none other than the creator Brahma Himself in a ‘Thanksgiving’ gesture to Lord Venkateswara, for saving the world from all evils in Kaliyuga.

On the other hand, in Sanskrit, ‘Brahma’ means ‘Nine’. So Brahmotsavam is a nine-day festival performed every year with the Sun transiting Kanya Rasi in the month of Aswayuja and concludes on Sravana star, which is the birth star of Lord Venkateswara.

The following are the series of events lined up during the annual brahmotsavams which concludes on October 12.

Ankurarpanam (October 3, 7 pm to 8 pm): Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam is one of the most important rituals of the Vaikhanasa Agama performed a day before Brahmotsavam. Ankuararpanam essentially means ‘sowing the seed’. The essence of this ritual is to make a Sankalpa (a noble wish) to celebrate the festival and get the benign blessings of the Lord towards the successful conduct of the religious event. In this ritual nine types of seeds are being sowed in different mud pots in Yagashala amidst chanting of vedic hymns.

Dhwajarohanam: (October 4, 5:45 pm to 6 pm in Meena Lagnam)

Dwajarohanam is a flag-hoisting festival that is held on the first day by hoisting a flag (Garudadhwaja) with a picture of Garuda (vehicle of Lord Maha Vishnu) on the top of the Dhwajasthambham (temple pillar mast) in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

Vahana Sevas

The Brahmotsavam is believed to be the most colourful religious events in the country as the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, popularly known as Sri Malayappa Swamy, takes celestial ride every day and every evening on various vahanams, which will be a visual treat to watch. Among these vahanams Lord Malayappa is flanked by His two consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi on Pedda Sesha, Mutyapu Pandiri, Sarvabhupala, Kalpavruksha, Swarna Ratham, Rathotsavam and Bangaru Tiruchi.

He goes all alone on Chinnasesha, Simha, Mohini, Garuda, Hanumantha, Suryaprabha, Chandraprabha, Aswa vahanams.

The vahana sevas are Pedda Sesha Vahanam (October 4, 9 pm to 11 pm), Chinna Sesha Vahanam (October 5, 8 am to 10 am), Hamsa Vahanam (October 5, 7 pm to 9pm), Simha Vahanam (October 6, 8 am to 10 am), Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam (October 6, 7 pm to 9 pm), Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam (October 7, 8 am to 10 am), Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam (October 7, 7 pm to 9pm), Mohini Avatharam (October 8, 8 am to 10 am), Garuda Vahanam (October 8, 6.30 pm to 11 pm), Hanumantha Vahanam (October 9, 8 am to 10 am), Swarna Rathotsavam (October 9, 4 pm to 5 pm), Gaja Vahanam (October 9, 7 pm to 9 pm), Surya Prabha Vahanam (October 10, 8 am to 10 am), Chandra Prabha Vahanam (October 10, 8 pm to 10 pm), Rathostavam (October 11, 7 am), Ashwa Vahanam (October 11, 7 pm to 9 pm).

On the morning of 9th day, the last day, special abhishekam (Avabhruda Snanam) will be held to Sri Malayappa Swmay and His consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi on the banks of Swamy Pushkarini located opposite Varahaswami temple along with Sudarshana Chakra (disc weapon of the Lord). Later the anthropomorphic form of Lord is immersed in the sacred waters of Swamy Pushkarini.

On the last evening (October 12), Dwajaavarohanam will be held between 8.30 pm to 10 pm as a mark of the successful completion of the Brahmostavam.