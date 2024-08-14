SPMVV gets 101-150 rank band in NIRF ranking

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has received NIRF ranks in three different categories, University ranking, State public University ranking and Pharmacy ranking. In the University ranking category, SPMVV has received 101-150 rank band while in the State Public University ranking it was placed under 51-100. In the pharmacy category, SPMVV received 60th rank.

The department of higher education in the ministry of education, Government of India, announced the Rankings 2024. SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof V Uma, registrar Prof N Rajini congratulated the Ranking Framework Director Prof P Venkata Krishna and all team members who worked hard to get these ranks for the academic year 2023-2024.