Sponsors’ dissatisfaction leads to transfer of Kanipakam EO

Tirupati: In a sudden twist of events which took place at Sri Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam on Sunday night, executive officer of the temple A Venkatesu was transferred by the government. The discussions on holding the Brahmotsavams slated for early next month between the sponsors (Ubhayadarulu) and the EO finally led to his transfer.

The catalyst for the EO’s removal occurred during a pivotal meeting held on Sunday. This meeting, intended to finalise the arrangements for the upcoming annual Brahmotsavam–a grand festival scheduled from September 7 to 27 quickly spiralled into chaos.

It was learnt that the temple’s sponsors, known as Ubhayadarulu, were central to the dispute. They were reportedly unhappy over the quality of paper used for the invitation cards for the grand event. When they voiced their dissatisfaction over the use of low-quality paper and the omission of the names of sponsors for the Vahana Sevas, it inflamed the situation. The EO, when confronted, explained that budget constraints had led to these decisions. This reasoning, however, did little to appease the sponsors

Sensing the escalating frustration, the sponsors were learnt to come forward to collectively fund the cost of high-quality invitations. Yet, even this gesture of goodwill was overshadowed by deeper issues. Disagreements erupted among the sponsors over the management and prioritisation of the Vahana Sevas.

The situation grew so tense that the local police had to intervene to prevent the meeting from spiralling out of control. This incident was not an isolated one but rather the latest in a series of controversies that had plagued E Venkatesu’s tenure. Venkatesu, a deputy Collector had earlier worked as EO of Kanipakam temple from June 5, 2020 and worked till April 16 2022 after which he was transferred to his parent department. Again, he came as EO from November 18, 2022 and continuing since then.

The culmination of these tensions led to swift action by the state government. On Monday the Chief Secretary issued an order transferring EO Venkatesu, instructing him to report to the general administration department (GAD).

But surprisingly, as the news of the transfer spread, a wave of celebration swept through Kanipakam. Several sponsors, devotees and contract employees gathered outside the temple office and busted firecrackers. Meanwhile, the government has not posted any other official as EO yet.