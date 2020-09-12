Tirupati: Sri City feels honoured for associating with Rafale

Tirupati: On the momentous occasion of the Rafale aircraft being inducted into the Indian Air Force by the sobriquet 'Golden Arrows', two of Sri City units, Hunter Douglas and Siddhartha Logistics have been associated with Dassault Rafale Aircraft project. While Hunter Douglas India installed the Metal Ceiling at the service hangar of the aircraft, Siddhartha Logistics Pvt Ltd holds the inventories of individual parts at its modern warehouse.



The Hunter Douglas India Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of the Hunter Douglas Group, has a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture architectural products in Sri City, under the brand name LUXALON®. As partners in readying the ground support facilities, Hunter Douglas has successfully supplied and installed the 'Luxalon 300C' linear metal ceiling for the Rafale fighter Jet Hangar at Ambala Airforce Station, Punjab.

The Siddhartha Logistics Pvt Ltd, a unit at Free Trade Warehousing Zone of Sri City, holds the inventories of parts for Dassault France.

Siddhartha Logistics developed a supply chain model which is mainly used for defence offset logistics & supply chain management for India. As per its model, defence equipment suppliers, who have offset obligations, no longer need to transport the goods from India to their country and return transport to India for supply to the Ministry of Defence as per orders. Taking pride in their association with the Dassault Rafale Aircraft project, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that they feel honoured as these units are able to contribute their best to the nation. With the constant support given by the Andhra Pradesh government, Sri City emerged as one of the mega industrial parks in the country that are fuelling India's ambition of becoming a manufacturing hub.





