Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy congratulates IMI's new president

Tirupati: Sri City founder managing director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy congratulated Rajesh Mittal for being appointed as the President of Isuzu Motors India (IMI).

He hoped that the new president of IMI will continue to work for the improvement of their business relationship. He assured to extend all his support and assistance for the progress of IMI and wished that it would emerge as a leader in domestic market and as well as overseas, under the new leadership.

According to IMI, Mittal is the first person of Indian origin who will be steering the Indian operations.

He succeeds Wataru Nakano, who will now head the Isuzu Vietnam Operations. Mittal joined the top management as president of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India and as deputy president at Isuzu India in February 2022. Since then, he has focused on consolidating the business and steered key projects while fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration.