Sri City team briefs Guv on rapid industrial growth

Tirupati: Senior executives from Sri City led by Satish Kamat, President (Operations) paid a visit to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

They made a presentation on Sri City's rapid industrial growth. The team presented a hamper of 'made at Sri City' FMCG products to the Governor.

Satish Kamat presented the Governor a letter of invitation from the Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, inviting him to visit the Sri City and witness the ongoing progress.