Srikalahasti decked up for Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: The famous Sivaite shrine Srikalahasti has been decked up for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams to be held from March 6 to 18. It is expected that more than a lakh devotees will visit the temple this year which is a mega event after the Covid-19 pandemic.



The temple management has made elaborate arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan of Lord Siva and his disciple Goddess Gnana Prasunambika for the visiting devotees during festival days. District Collector M Hari Narayanan held review meetings with temple officials and made several suggestions.

Executive Officer of Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam D Peddiraju told The Hans India that as per the Covid norms additional queue lines, ticket and prasadam counters have been arranged. Devotees will have Maha Laghu darshan only to facilitate more number of devotees to have a glimpse of the Lord without much waiting time.

Devotees will have to wear facemasks while entering the temple premises. They will be provided drinking water in the queue lines itself. Nithya Annadanam will also be resumed from next Monday. The security aspects are also being addressed and additional CC cameras and forces will be deployed.

Among the 13-day festival Maha Sivaratri will be observed on March 11, Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam on March 12 and Kalyanotsavam on the early hours of March 14 for which the temple may witness huge number of devotees. The temple and the town have been illuminated and sign boards are erected for the convenience of the pilgrims. The EO said that devotees' vehicles can be parked at market yard and AP Seeds and will not be allowed near the temple. Transport facilities from bus stand and railway station will be provided. All the arrangements are almost completed and the temple is all ready to celebrate the Brahmotsavams starting from Kannappa Dwajarohanam on March 6.

He said that several national awardees are going to perform during the cultural programmes under the auspices of central tourism department. Apart from this, spiritual discourses by noted scholars Garikapati Narasimha Rao and Madugula Naga Phani Sharma are arranged on March 10 and 13 respectively. Maduguala will be giving commentary for Lord's Kalyanaotsavam also. Noted singer and Padma Sri awardee Shoba Raju' programme will be held on March 14.