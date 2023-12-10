  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Srivari laddu preparation as per Dittam: Potu workers

TTD officials and Potu workers who participated in a meeting at Vaibhavotsava Mandapam at Tirumala on Saturday
Highlights

Assert that there is no change or compromise in the taste or quality of laddus

Tirumala: Sri Vaishnava Brahmin workers who have been engaged in the task of making Srivari laddu Prasadams since several centuries for generations at Srivari temple at Tirumala asserted that there is no compromise on the quality and taste in preparing the most sought after and prestigious Laddu Prasadam.

In the light of some suggestions made by the devotees during the recent monthly Dial-your-EO programme about the quality of Laddus, a meeting was held with the Laddu workers by the officials concerned at Vaibhavotsava Mandapam at Tirumala on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Vaishnava Brahmin workers said making Srivari laddus was their prime duty since several centuries. There is no change or compromise in the taste or quality of laddus as the ingredients used are as per Dittam and they are supplied by the TTD officials. They affirmed that there is no scope on diminished quality of laddus.

Srivari temple deputy EO Lokanatham, peishkar Srihari and Potu peishkar Srinivasulu were also present.

