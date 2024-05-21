Star Air passengers stage protest following flight cancellation

Tirupati: Passengers of Star Air, bound for Gulbarga, staged a dharna at Tirupati Airport on Monday to protest the sudden cancellation of their flight. The service, scheduled to depart Tirupati for Gulbarga at 4.20 pm, was called off at the last minute due to a technical glitch.

According to airport sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, 32 passengers had booked tickets for the flight, including 14 from the same family. These passengers staged a sit-in protest in the airport lounge, demanding alternative arrangements, as they had not received any prior notification about the cancellation.

Star Air has offered refund to passengers willing to accept it, while others have rescheduled their journey for Tuesday. Some passengers who opted for refund have reportedly travelled to Hyderabad to continue their journey to Gulbarga.