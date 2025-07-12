Stress on improving edu, health facilities

Tirupati: Speakers at an awareness meeting held on the occasion of World Population Day at SPW Degree and PG College here on Friday, emphasised on improving basic facilities including health, education and livelihood to all to cope with increasing population. SVIMS deemed university Vice-Chancellor Dr R V Kumar said the country was nearing first place in population with the number of people in the country reaching 143 crore this was mainly due to rise in medical and health facilities.

He said focus would be laid on food, social security and improving employment opportunities. SPW Degree and PG College Principal Dr Thirumala Narayanamma who presided over the meeting said there should be balance between increasing population and economic stability.

Women empowerment cell co-ordinator Dr Uma Rani said the youth in our populous country should possess awareness on healthy lifestyle and make it a practice to take staple food. Assistant professors Dr Pravallika Sudharani, Dr Bhavani, SVIMS Medical College Principal Usha Kalavathi, Dr Lakshmi, Dr Padmaja, Dr Pushpalatha, Srivani, Lakshmi Devi and Vijaya Kumari were present.